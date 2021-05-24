Knicks superfan Spike Lee was hopping around the court early in the game but was left staring blankly with his hands on both of his hips. Madison Square Garden has built villains over the past decades. Michael Jordan. Reggie Miller. Young is looking to place his name on the pantheon of the most-hated players in MSG. He relishes that. “Mhmm. Of course,” Young said. “I definitely know the history of players coming in here and being hated. Like I said, I take it as a compliment, to be honest with you. I’m obviously doing something right if you hate me this much. I just embrace it and focus on my team to help them win. At the end of the day, we’ll get the last laugh if we do that.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day