8 mins ago via Riley Jones @ Sole Collector
Young officially debuted his first signature shoe with the Three Stripes, the Adidas Trae Young 1, for his first-ever NBA Playoff game yesterday. As of now, the shoe is scheduled to hit shelves in the fall but specific release details have yet to be announced by the brand.

May 24, 2021 | 1:00 pm EDT Update
None of that would matter, most likely, if we had the peak versions of James and Davis for this series, but at this point, I think that’s very much in question. James, a week into his return from an ankle sprain, still lacks explosion and rarely was able to get downhill and pressure Phoenix’s defense. His 18-7-10 line would be a career night for many, but for The Chosen One, it was a pretty blah day. Davis, meanwhile, made 5 of 16. Davis shot 53.3 percent before the All-Star break but converted just 42.2 percent in the 13 games he played afterward, raising more questions about whether his shoulder and calf are completely at full strength after injuring both in the course of this season. The game plan has always been to make Davis a jump shooter, and while he was able to shoot above his averages in last year’s run to the title, that game plan remains in force.
8 mins ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

Jones, however, is reticent to take any credit during the boom times, particularly after experiencing the criticism that came earlier in his tenure. “I know how the pendulum swings,” Jones says. “You make a decision, you’re the best ever. You make a decision, you’re the worst ever. But the people outside don’t determine how successful we are. I’m big on our people, they determine our future. As long as they trust and believe what we’re doing, I’m good.”
8 mins ago via Rohan Nadkarni @ Sports Illustrated

The floor raisers, the guys Jones brought in to make Phoenix a serious organization again, also shined. Cam Payne helped keep the team afloat after Paul hurt his shoulder, and then pumped up the crowd after he was ejected. Crowder took the defensive assignment against James. Saric had a huge block on Kyle Kuzma. And Johnson hit two threes off the bench. “James Jones, wherever you are, take a bow,” ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy exclaimed during the Game 1 broadcast. “You’ve surrounded your star players with what they need.”
8 mins ago via Rohan Nadkarni @ Sports Illustrated

Can you imagine yourself playing in today’s NBA? John Starks: It’s great that you bring that question up. Yeah, I definitely could imagine myself doing very well in this league. Back then, the three-point line was more like a knockout punch so to speak. It really wasn’t that emphasized on the game like it is now. Because of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, especially for Steph, it has become more of a weapon within today’s game, because everybody’s shooting from point guards to centers. I know that I would have done very well in today’s game because coaches don’t frown on you for shooting the three on a one-on-five fast break. In my days, if I did something like that, with Pat Riley as my coach, he probably would have put me out of the game [laughs]. It’s great to see how the game has evolved.
8 mins ago via Raul Barrigon @ HoopsHype

