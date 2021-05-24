None of that would matter, most likely, if we had the peak versions of James and Davis for this series, but at this point, I think that’s very much in question. James, a week into his return from an ankle sprain, still lacks explosion and rarely was able to get downhill and pressure Phoenix’s defense. His 18-7-10 line would be a career night for many, but for The Chosen One, it was a pretty blah day. Davis, meanwhile, made 5 of 16. Davis shot 53.3 percent before the All-Star break but converted just 42.2 percent in the 13 games he played afterward, raising more questions about whether his shoulder and calf are completely at full strength
after injuring both in the course of this season. The game plan has always been to make Davis a jump shooter, and while he was able to shoot above his averages in last year’s run to the title, that game plan remains in force.