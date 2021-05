Elevate Phoenix, one of Booker’s five for the 2020-21 season, provided a better idea of what one of those 25 grants can do. The nonprofit is an educational and mentoring organization for at-risk youth in the Phoenix Union High School District, from elementary school to college. The vast majority of students that Elevate works with are minorities from low-income homes. One of Elevate Phoenix’s partners, Shasta Pools, has been donating office space for the organization to run out of. There also, though, was some loft space that was unusable. Enter Booker with his $100,000 grant that will transform that into a multi-purpose home for those kids to come to