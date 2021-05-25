Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins received an apology from a restaurant that turned him away for dress code reasons. La Bilboquet — a French restaurant in Atlanta — issued a statement Monday formally apologizing to Wilkins and vowing to make changes. Following the Wilkins incident, La Bilboquet said it will “provide diversity, equity and inclusion training to all current employees.” The restaurant also said it would “reevaluate” its dress code restrictions to eliminate ambiguities.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day