Kevin Chouinard: Danilo Gallinari said that when he turned 30, he stopped doing the mohawk haircut at the beginning of seasons because he wanted to be more serious but an assistant told him this preseason that if ATL made the playoffs, he needed to bring it back, so he did. 8 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks