Atlanta led by 13, 57-44, with Trae Young setting the pace scoring 20. Julius Randle was 0-of-6 shooting and his confidence seemed shaken having gone 6-of-30 through three halves of basketball in the series. He and the rest of the Knicks were passing up good shots. New York didn’t have the personnel to take Young out of the game or target him on defense. Then came the third quarter. Derrick Rose kept them alive, and then the Knicks found their three-point stroke hitting 7-of-10 in the frame (led by Randle, who hit 2-of-3 and was 4-of-5 shooting overall in the third). Meanwhile, the Hawks went cold — 5-of-18 shooting overall, 1-of-7 from three — and by the end of the quarter the Knicks have taken the lead by a point, and Madison Square Garden was rocking.
