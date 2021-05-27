USA Today Sports

Atlanta led by 13, 57-44, with Trae Young setting the p…

5 hours ago via Kurt Helin @ Yahoo! Sports
Atlanta led by 13, 57-44, with Trae Young setting the pace scoring 20. Julius Randle was 0-of-6 shooting and his confidence seemed shaken having gone 6-of-30 through three halves of basketball in the series. He and the rest of the Knicks were passing up good shots. New York didn’t have the personnel to take Young out of the game or target him on defense. Then came the third quarter. Derrick Rose kept them alive, and then the Knicks found their three-point stroke hitting 7-of-10 in the frame (led by Randle, who hit 2-of-3 and was 4-of-5 shooting overall in the third). Meanwhile, the Hawks went cold — 5-of-18 shooting overall, 1-of-7 from three — and by the end of the quarter the Knicks have taken the lead by a point, and Madison Square Garden was rocking.

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 27, 2021 | 4:02 am EDT Update

Donovan Mitchell: Nothing 'to be weary of' with ankle

So, when he gingerly got up and was walking around, hopping up and down in the huddle in the timeout that followed the foul, there was a reasonable amount of concern. That concern mounted when he checked out of the game 11 seconds later and went straight to the locker room. But Mitchell said there’s nothing to be worried about. “It wasn’t anything bad,” he said after the Utah Jazz’s Game 2 series tying 141-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. “It wasn’t anything to be weary of. I feel good.”
2 hours ago via Sarah Todd @ deseret.com

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 147 more rumors
Home