Gozlan: They’ve got $50 million in cap space, so they can bring back DeRozan. Let’s say they bring him back at $25 million. Then you’ve got another $25 million to spend. I don’t know if you want to tie that up in Rudy Gay and Patty Mills. They definitely need some frontcourt help and more upside. They’ve been linked to Lauri Markkanen. That would be the type of move I’d try to pursue if I were them. Maybe even John Collins.
May 27, 2021 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Corey Brewer: I wasn’t quite ready for my playing career to be over just yet, but when I was presented with the opportunity to join Stan Van Gundy’s staff as a player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. I always wanted to become a coach and I never imagined I’d get to cut my teeth in New Orleans, but here I am.
Corey Brewer: Being around Zion Williamson helped, too. It’s hard to not be excited when you’re around someone like him. You can’t truly appreciate him unless you’re around him every day. He’s just incredible. As for the rest of the guys, B.I. is a budding All-Star, Lonzo just had his best season and Josh is getting better every single day. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaxson Hayes are going to have long, productive futures in this league. With all of these guys, I’m so happy to be able to play a small part in their success.
Corey Brewer: Zion truly puts the work in. He’s been working on his shot a lot and is so diligent; he really goes hard. He’s already so great at attacking the basket and being physical, so the next step for him is to add some midrange and continue to develop his three-point shooting. If he’s able to become consistent out there, it’ll open up things for him and his teammates. It’ll also make him literally unstoppable. What’s incredible about him is the fact that even though he’s been getting so much attention for so long, he’s so humble. He really wants to be a great player and is really willing to put in the work. If you didn’t know him, there’s no way you’d ever know that he’s been a household name for so long.
Corey Brewer: Brandon gets better each game. He’s only 23 years old, and his focus for a young player is incredible. Along with Zion, they’re going to make New Orleans a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Brandon himself is going to be one of the top players in this league for a long, long time. What’s been most reassuring about him is that even though he’s been getting individual attention and accolades, his focus is always about what he needs to improve on to make the team better.