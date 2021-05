Corey Brewer: Zion truly puts the work in. He’s been working on his shot a lot and is so diligent; he really goes hard. He’s already so great at attacking the basket and being physical, so the next step for him is to add some midrange and continue to develop his three-point shooting. If he’s able to become consistent out there, it’ll open up things for him and his teammates. It’ll also make him literally unstoppable . What’s incredible about him is the fact that even though he’s been getting so much attention for so long, he’s so humble. He really wants to be a great player and is really willing to put in the work. If you didn’t know him, there’s no way you’d ever know that he’s been a household name for so long.