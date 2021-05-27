-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins: "The screens that have …
May 27, 2021 | 7:18 pm EDT Update
Heat insert Goran Dragic into starting lineup
Anthony Chiang: Heat moving Goran Dragic into the starting lineup for Game 3. Heat starting Dragic, Robinson, Butler, Ariza and Adebayo.
Adrian Wojnarowski: A Utah judge tossed out a $100M suit against Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz filed by two fans banned from Jazz games after taunts toward Westbrook in a March 2019 game, per court documents. Shane Keisel and Jennifer Huff claimed defamation and infliction of emotional stress.
May 27, 2021 | 7:08 pm EDT Update
Tyronn Lue on 2-0 deficit: No pressure, panic, but urgency
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue: “The word is urgency. Pressure, panic, I don’t believe in that… we gotta have more urgency.” Adds: “We are urgent, we are ready to go.”