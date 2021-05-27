All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter: “If you lay a pretty… shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter: “If you lay a pretty heavy precedent & ban these people for life from these arenas, I would hope people think twice about trying to do that… If they’re going to throw something, if they’re going to spit something, they don’t deserve to go to an NBA game again.” Fans, Uncategorized Fans, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email