Draymond Green: Brings me great joy that the world can now see Trae is one of the biggest shit talkers in the league Face with tears of joy
May 28, 2021 | 1:48 am EDT Update
Chris Paul throws shade at Scott Foster
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul: “If I was a betting man, 11 games in a row.” That’s now 11 straight playoff games he’s lost with Scott Foster refereeing. “11 in a row is tough” as he leaves the Zoom.
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul said he didn’t re-injure his shoulder in the 4th quarter. “I got kneed in the nuts.” He’s not making excuses. “It’s the playoffs, everybody’s a little banged up.”
Ja Morant: my family told me they felt the love from all the other jazz fans who were around them 🤝 even bought each other drinks with a few. those 3 just went too far
Tee Morant said one fan made a sexually explicit remark to his wife, Jamie. Tee Morant, who was sitting a couple of seats over, confronted the man before security deescalated the situation, ejecting the Jazz fan. According to Tee Morant, another Jazz fan told him, “I’ll put a nickel in your back and watch you dance, boy.” Several other Jazz fans, who had been enjoying good-spirited trash talk with the Morants and their family friends, confronted that fan and alerted security. Tee Morant said he was shocked that the Jazz fan, who was ejected, made such a comment with the man’s young daughter by his side.