Ja Morant's dad Tee told ESPN that one of the banned Jazz fans said to him: "I'll put a nickel in your back and watch you dance, boy."

Another made a sexually explicit remark to Ja's mom Jamie. The third told her: "Shut the f— up, b—-."

ESPN story: https://t.co/vfuuL2EYsq

— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 28, 2021