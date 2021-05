On the other hand, cap holds don’t do Miami any good if Miami wants to sign-and-trade for talent. Any sign-and-trade would require the Heat to stay below the apron (about $6 million above the tax line), and that could prove difficult. Sources tell The Athletic that Nunn could get offers in the $15 million a year range and Robinson perhaps even more, especially if he can burn all the tape of him guarding Khris Middleton