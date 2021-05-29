All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Mike Vorkunov: Trae Young says on ESPN that it was "dis… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov Mike Vorkunov: Trae Young says on ESPN that it was “disgusting” that a fan spit on him at MSG in Game 2. Says he didn’t feel it. “I’m not mad at the fans for chanting,” he said. “Thats another subject. But spitting, that’s uncalled for.” Fans, Uncategorized Fans, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email