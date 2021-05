“He’s one of the greatest spacers in the history of the game,” Carlisle replied. “He’s finding ways to be involved, and to get shots and to create shots for others, and to get to the free-throw line. And, you know, I think Game 2 was a great example. He had 20 points in a highly efficient game.” Porzingis did indeed do all that in Game 2 while scoring the aforementioned 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He nailed jumpers from outside the arc and dove to the hoop for shots around the rim. But when facing the increasingly smaller lineups that the Clippers employed in Game 3, it simply wasn’t there. Porzingis barely generated any touches in the paint or near the basket that he could easily convert. The lone example was the final post-up he took in the game, a fully-in-the-paint attempt I actually like him taking — but for the fact he missed.