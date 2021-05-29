After netting 32 and 30 points in the first two games in front of a hostile and profane Garden crowd — and getting spit on by a fan in his team’s Game 2 loss — Young was the consummate facilitator Friday night with 21 points, 14 assists and only two turnovers as the Hawks took a 2-1 lead with a 105-94 win in Atlanta. “I was very motivated coming into this game, and I think everyone was. Any time you lose a game, you want to come back better,” Young said. “I think playing on our floor was a big part of it tonight. We didn’t want to lose on our court. “It felt like as the game was going, they were trying to take away my scoring, and blitzing more and being more aggressive on me. I’ve got to find ways for us to score. Whether it’s me getting downhill and scoring or finding the open man. Tonight, I needed to find the open man because they were being so aggressive.”
May 29, 2021 | 9:50 am EDT Update
Koby Altman on Kevin Love: 'We want him to be here'
The Cavs will add another talented player high in the draft, and there are plans to sign veteran free agents this summer. But the young guys need someone to show them the way, and Altman feels that’s a perfect role for Love. “We want him to be here,” Atlman said. “We signed him to an extension (four years, $120 million in 2019) for that reason, to be here when we want to make that next step. And so we’re going to hopefully rely on him heavily next year after a significant summer.”
Love publicly apologized for his outburst, saying it was out of character. And while fans may have had a harder time accepting Love’s remorse – and stomaching his $30 million per season contract – Altman insists it hasn’t caused a rift inside the Cavaliers. “What people don’t see is his vulnerability with the players and his teammates. I don’t think people see his generosity,” said Altman, who last spoke to reporters in January. “If he was an all-out bad guy and those plays that you talk about represented him, his teammates wouldn’t love him, his teammates wouldn’t want to be around him.”
“He’s one of the greatest spacers in the history of the game,” Carlisle replied. “He’s finding ways to be involved, and to get shots and to create shots for others, and to get to the free-throw line. And, you know, I think Game 2 was a great example. He had 20 points in a highly efficient game.” Porzingis did indeed do all that in Game 2 while scoring the aforementioned 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He nailed jumpers from outside the arc and dove to the hoop for shots around the rim. But when facing the increasingly smaller lineups that the Clippers employed in Game 3, it simply wasn’t there. Porzingis barely generated any touches in the paint or near the basket that he could easily convert. The lone example was the final post-up he took in the game, a fully-in-the-paint attempt I actually like him taking — but for the fact he missed.
It should make Hawks fans feel relieved that they have one of the NBA’s best up-and-coming stars in the league. There’s no reason for anyone to doubt his abilities anymore. He’s the real deal. “He’s in the third year in the league and he’s already showing something that the greats have shown before him,” Bogdanovic said. “So if you look at history and go through the guys who’ve been in the league, he’s pretty patient and the time will show. He’s a competitor. He likes these comments. He likes when people doubt him. He uses that as his energy to motivate himself, and he’s pretty good at it.”
Nikos Varlas: Pau Gasol: “Kobe didn’t say a lot of things before finals he just brought his mentality on the court”
The GM said he’s had candid conversations with owner Dan Gilbert, who feels good about the team’s positioning. Altman said he’s never had any direct talks with Gilbert about his own situation but feels comfortable that he’s done a good job. Altman said Gilbert, who has had health issues following stroke, remains “very engaged” with the team.
Two big pieces of NBA viewership news happened over the last week, one more positive for the NBA than the other. We’ll start with the bad, in reference to the SBJ findings, and end on the good. This SBJ paragraph offers a good summation of the 2020-2021 RSN ratings picture overall: “The local numbers show some signs of concern, as they have posted decreases for four of the past five seasons, according to Broughton’s research. Numbers are also down three straight seasons and down 30 percent since the 2015-16 season.” Of the 28 NBA teams tracked in 2020-21, 15 declined by double digits. That’s not a majority of teams declining. That’s a majority declining by 10 percent or more. Caveats abound when we discuss the pandemic season, but the issue, as researcher Broughton puts it, is the trend that predates it. As he told me over the phone, “When you see that almost a third of the league see two straight years of significant declines, something’s up.”