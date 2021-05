After netting 32 and 30 points in the first two games in front of a hostile and profane Garden crowd — and getting spit on by a fan in his team’s Game 2 loss — Young was the consummate facilitator Friday night with 21 points, 14 assists and only two turnovers as the Hawks took a 2-1 lead with a 105-94 win in Atlanta. “I was very motivated coming into this game, and I think everyone was. Any time you lose a game, you want to come back better,” Young said. “I think playing on our floor was a big part of it tonight. We didn’t want to lose on our court . “It felt like as the game was going, they were trying to take away my scoring, and blitzing more and being more aggressive on me. I’ve got to find ways for us to score. Whether it’s me getting downhill and scoring or finding the open man. Tonight, I needed to find the open man because they were being so aggressive.”