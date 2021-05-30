USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks' longest active home win st…

3 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 30, 2021 | 6:50 pm EDT Update

16 mins ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

May 30, 2021 | 6:33 pm EDT Update

Anthony Davis undergoing medical evaluation after groin injury

Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Davis has a strained groin, and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Update tomorrow. He wasn’t sure about AD’s availability for the second half right away, and tried to adjust on the fly. Obviously, LAL missed him considerably on both ends.
33 mins ago via LakersReporter

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 414 more rumors
Home