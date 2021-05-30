USA Today Sports

Mike Vorkunov: Hawks 113 Knicks 96 Atlanta up 3-1 in the series as it heads back to MSG Trae Young: 27 pts/9ast John Collins: 22 pts/8reb Danilo Gallinari: 21pts Clint Capela: 10pts/15 reb Julius Randle: 23pts/10reb/7ast/5TO/7 of 19 FG RJ Barrett: 21 pts Obi Toppin: 13 pts Derrick Rose: 18pts

Anthony Davis undergoing medical evaluation after groin injury

Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Davis has a strained groin, and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Update tomorrow. He wasn’t sure about AD’s availability for the second half right away, and tried to adjust on the fly. Obviously, LAL missed him considerably on both ends.
