Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about John Collins: “When he’s out on the floor, it just helps us so much… We need him out on the floor.” Collins played a good, physical game today.
May 30, 2021 | 6:50 pm EDT Update
Chris Paul: Only way to treat injured shoulder is by resting
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul said he was told the only way they can treat his shoulder by resting, so he was grateful they gave him the opportunity to test it out and give the Suns what he had
Gerald Bourguet: Crowder on the “Suns are a dirty team” narrative: “Nah, I don’t feel like we have a need to respond to it. They have an opinion, that’s their opinion, and that’s what it is.”
May 30, 2021 | 6:33 pm EDT Update
Anthony Davis undergoing medical evaluation after groin injury
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Davis has a strained groin, and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Update tomorrow. He wasn’t sure about AD’s availability for the second half right away, and tried to adjust on the fly. Obviously, LAL missed him considerably on both ends.