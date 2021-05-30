USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins: “We wanted to come ou…

2 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins: “We wanted to come out here and protect homecourt, as we did. We understand these home games meant a lot for us, going back to a hostile environment. We just wanted to make sure we did our job, did what we needed to do to put ourselves in the best position.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 30, 2021 | 6:50 pm EDT Update

17 mins ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

May 30, 2021 | 6:33 pm EDT Update

Anthony Davis undergoing medical evaluation after groin injury

Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Davis has a strained groin, and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Update tomorrow. He wasn’t sure about AD’s availability for the second half right away, and tried to adjust on the fly. Obviously, LAL missed him considerably on both ends.
34 mins ago via LakersReporter

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 414 more rumors
Home