As he rose for a dunk against the Houston Rockets, Wiseman meant to use his right hand but the lefty rose with his strong hand at an awkward angle. He was blocked by Kenyon Martin Jr. in the second quarter, and came down at an even more awkward angle. It was later determined Wiseman sustained a season-ending right meniscus injury. “It’s kind of hard, I was really down,” Wiseman said in his latest video diary for The Undefeated. “I can say that I was crying a lot. Yeah, it was bad. My mom had to actually tell me everything was gonna be all right . “But I got a great family support system. Really, just me mentally, I’m very strong as a human being. So, I just got through it naturally.”