USA Today Sports

From Young: “We saw the film in Game 2 and saw how th…

8 hours ago via Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic
From Young: “We saw the film in Game 2 and saw how they were playing, what they were doing. We took it upon ourselves to be physical. If they want to be physical, we have to answer it.” As for the Knicks’ seemingly growing frustration, Young added: “I’m just trying to keep it to basketball. I don’t care if they’re in their feelings or who’s mad at who. It’s just basketball. We’re just trying to win. All of the extra stuff, it is what it is. We’re locked in, and we’re focused on us.”

Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 31, 2021 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
As he rose for a dunk against the Houston Rockets, Wiseman meant to use his right hand but the lefty rose with his strong hand at an awkward angle. He was blocked by Kenyon Martin Jr. in the second quarter, and came down at an even more awkward angle. It was later determined Wiseman sustained a season-ending right meniscus injury. “It’s kind of hard, I was really down,” Wiseman said in his latest video diary for The Undefeated. “I can say that I was crying a lot. Yeah, it was bad. My mom had to actually tell me everything was gonna be all right. “But I got a great family support system. Really, just me mentally, I’m very strong as a human being. So, I just got through it naturally.”
1 hour ago via Dalton Johnson @ Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Mental Health
Home