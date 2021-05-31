It was enough to make an old guy feel nostalgic about the 1980s. During a timeout with three minutes left, Bullock clearly had had it so he charged the Hawks’ bench from the other end of the court, presumably to get at Gallinari, and Bullock had to be restrained by teammates, drawing a technical foul. Gallinari pretended to be oblivious to it all. “I honestly didn’t know that he was running toward me,” he said. “I was just going back to the bench to get my water. I wasn’t paying attention to what was happening.”
May 31, 2021 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
Anthony Davis unlikely to play in Game 5
Shams Charania: Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Noon @SportsCenter with @Sagesteele on pessimism surrounding Anthony Davis’ availability for Game 5 of Lakers-Suns series
Dewayne Dedmon wants to return to Heat
Brady Hawk: Dewayne Dedmon says, “I would hope to be back next year, but that’s up the people upstairs.” @5ReasonsSports
Anthony Chiang: Udonis Haslem said a decision on his NBA future will come later this summer. He turns 41 on June 9.
Jay King: Kevin Garnett did not like Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo. pic.twitter.com/R4pO9HSmUy
As he rose for a dunk against the Houston Rockets, Wiseman meant to use his right hand but the lefty rose with his strong hand at an awkward angle. He was blocked by Kenyon Martin Jr. in the second quarter, and came down at an even more awkward angle. It was later determined Wiseman sustained a season-ending right meniscus injury. “It’s kind of hard, I was really down,” Wiseman said in his latest video diary for The Undefeated. “I can say that I was crying a lot. Yeah, it was bad. My mom had to actually tell me everything was gonna be all right. “But I got a great family support system. Really, just me mentally, I’m very strong as a human being. So, I just got through it naturally.”
Ira Winderman: Duncan Robinson says he has not yet considered Olympics amid impending free agency. Says no formal invitation to Olympics yet. “There’s other variables at play.”