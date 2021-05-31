Julius Randle says his flagrant was response to Gallinari elbowing Bullock earlier.

"Gallinari had a dirty play…I can’t let that happen. I wasn’t trying to hurt him but in this situation…you take a hard foul or whatever, just to let them know we’re not accepting their shit." pic.twitter.com/wnHAHmsX6V

