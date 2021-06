At another point during the broadcast, Barkley made another confident assertion: that the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series, currently tied 2-2, was already “over.” He told his incredulous co-hosts that the Clippers have the series locked up, so Green put him on the spot. “I’d love to see you press the button,” Green responded, pointing to a button that lights up the studio whenever a co-host makes a prediction they’re 100% sure will work out.