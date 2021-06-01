USA Today Sports

Stefan Bondy: Derrick Rose on Clint Capela: “You want…

2 hours ago via SBondyNYDN

2 hours ago via TommyBeer
Julius Randle on Clint Capela comments: Why would I give a hell what he has to say?
Tommy Beer: Julius Randle, during post-shootaround media availability this morning, says he doesn't care about Capela's comments: "Why would I give a hell what Clint Capela has to say?"
2 hours ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle on Clint Capela: “I don’t care.”
2 hours ago via SBondyNYDN
2 hours ago via StevePopper
4 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela on Knicks: We're coming to your home and sending you on vacation
4 hours ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: Clint Capela (who has been awesome in this series BTW) ripped Julius Randle for his Flagrant foul at the end of Game 4: "You’re just trying to look physical but it’s not working. It’s kind of your last solution."
5 hours ago via StevePopper
Clint Capela goes off on Knicks for 'dirty play'
5 hours ago via StevePopper
5 hours ago via StevePopper
1 day ago via Twitter
1 day ago via ClutchPointsApp
2 days ago via Peter Socotch @ Yahoo! Sports
Word spreads quickly on social media of Nurkic's comments, too. Perkins responded to Nurkic's "clown" comment in what is now a deleted tweet. But apparently that response was too nice. Instead, Perkins decided to throw some gas on the fire and used an old video of Kobe Bryant speaking fondly of the now TV personality.
2 days ago via KendrickPerkins
2 days ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Was there motivation, too, behind the comments from Perkins and Smith? “Not really motivate, I don’t know if I do anything different from game to game,” Nurkic said. “I just feel like I was more into not getting the fouls. Trying to contest and be into him.” Whatever it was, it worked, and those around the Blazers could tell. A member of the Blazers’ coaching staff was asked if he was the one who showed Nurkic the tweet. “Wasn’t me,” the coach said. “But I’m glad whoever did tell him!”
7 days ago via Money23Green
7 days ago via Money23Green
2 weeks ago via Larry Brown Sports
Mark Cuban on Rajon Rondo: 'I hope he shoots a lot'
Rajon Rondo has some history with the Dallas Mavericks, and that much is not lost on Mavs owner Mark Cuban. Appearing Thursday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cuban had funny trash talk for Rondo ahead of Mavs’ first-round series against Rondo’s LA Clippers. “I hope he shoots a lot,” said Cuban of Rondo. “I hope he takes more shots than any guy on the team from outside the paint.”
2 weeks ago via Twitter
Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson: Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. “I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.”
2 weeks ago via Aron Yohannes @ Oregonian
Brown received word of the comments and fired back at the trio live on Instagram and with an hour-long YouTube video (Warning: graphic language below). In the video, Brown called Jackson “fake” and Barnes “Becky with the good hair” and claimed Arenas took millions from them through contracts. “I think you guys need to focus and channel that energy to some more real problems,” Brown said. “And Stephen Jackson, maybe you can put that (expletive) blunt out and pull your pants up on your ass and put that rag down and act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.”
2 weeks ago via Aron Yohannes @ Oregonian
After Brown’s rant, Jackson responded on Instagram, saying he refused to interact with him. Jackson claimed Brown chose to target them because of their platforms in sports media. “Don’t make this personal bro,” Jackson said in the video. “A million people talk about you, but you want to come at us because you know we hot, because you know we can put you back on. ... It ain’t personal. Wish u the best big guy.”
2 weeks ago via NickSwagyPYoung
2 weeks ago via YouTube
3 weeks ago via Twitter
3 weeks ago via NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal on Kent Bazemore: Don't make fun of something that's not funny
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal on Kent Bazemore on First Take: "Don't make fun of something that's not funny." Yep, that's it. Don't joke about injuries and there won't be a problem.
3 weeks ago via RealDealBeal23
Bradley Beal goes on Twitter rant against Kent Bazemore
Bradley Beal: @24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!!
3 weeks ago via RealDealBeal23
3 weeks ago via RealDealBeal23
Bradley Beal: @24Bazemore 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
3 weeks ago via RealDealBeal23
3 weeks ago via MontePooleNBCS
Monte Poole: Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry: “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.” Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy.
4 weeks ago via SBondyNYDN
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle on Jae Crowder: “He’s just a frontrunner. He didn’t say a word in the first half. They were down and they tied the game up and he got a stop on me and wanted to say something. That’s just who he is. Everybody in the league knows it. But I’m not worried about him.”
4 weeks ago via ClutchPointsApp
Clutch Points: Reporter: "You aware how tough the schedule w/ 2 against Celtics, 1 against 76ers, 1 against Bucks?" Jimmy Butler: "That's tough for you?" R: "I don't know." JB: "Maybe if your sorry ass was on our team it'd be tough, but I think we'll be just fine" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sESF09v44p
2 months ago via KDTrey5
2 months ago via IanBegley
RJ Barrett on Anthony Edwards' comments: I just laughed, don't really care
2 months ago via malika_andrews
2 months ago via Malika Andrews @ ESPN
Rapaport posted private messages that he said Durant had sent him -- which included threatening language and anti-gay and misogynistic slurs. Coach Steve Nash said the organization had a conversation with Durant about the language used in the exchange.
2 months ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
No, the NBA should NOT punish Kevin Durant for the homophobic insults he used in a private IG convo with Michael Rapaport ... so says P.J. Tucker. "Of course not, he did nothing wrong," the Milwaukee Bucks player told us in Beverly Hills on Wednesday before taking on the L.A. Lakers. "He didn't do nothing wrong."
2 months ago via aa000G9
2 months ago via Money23Green
3 months ago via MikeVorkunov
4 months ago via Fade Away World
Well, that was the one video that didn’t sit well with Kyrie and the player took to social media to make it clear he doesn’t like people making fun of his culture and his ancestors. “I respect your comedy, but tell your ignorant counterpart @maxisnicee do not disrespect my ancestors or indigenous cultures with his gestures. It’s sacred to us Natives to burn sage and it’s a remembrance of the people who died to preserve our customs,” he wrote on Instagram.
4 months ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com
It also wasn’t the only thing that caused the Lakers to channel their inner MJ meme and take things personally: We hear some of those guys talking about how they’re the team to beat in LA. It’s fine if Kawhi says stuff like that. He’s defending a championship. We don’t trip if someone like Patrick Beverley is talking trash; that’s how he feeds his family. We get it. We respect the hustle. Oh? Then who did bother the team by saying stuff like that? Do tell, Jared. But we think it’s disrespectful for Paul George, who hasn’t won, to put himself on the level of Bron and AD. This motivates us. When we see those guys around the compound, we don’t really kick it with them. The one exception of course is Markieff, whose twin brother, Marcus, is on the Clippers. This probably keeps tensions from boiling over.
4 months ago via AndrewGreif
4 months ago via LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue on Jared Dudley book excerpt calling out Paul George: Who cares?
4 months ago via AndrewGreif
4 months ago via NotoriousOHM
4 months ago via EuroHoops.net
Darko Milicic: Nikola Jokic should sign a $500 million contract, he's that much better than Rudy Gobert
According to former NBA champion and no. 2 pick Darko Milicic, this new display of strength also showed that Jokic is so superior to Gobert that if the French center gets a contract of 205 million, then the Nuggets big man has to sign for half a billion. “We must be aware that money is the basis of NBA’s existence. If Gobert is worth that much money, then our Jokic should sign a contract for 500,000,000 dollars. That’s how much better he is than Rudy,” Milicic said to 24 Sedam.
4 months ago via Ian Levy @ FanSided
Kevin Durant likes post calling Klay Thompson and Draymond Green 'unprofessional'
The McGruder-Warriors beef simmered on social media after the game with McGruder’s teammate Wayne Ellington speaking up in his defense, calling Klay and Draymond ‘unprofessional’ and ‘not classy.’ And, thanks to one eagle-eyed NBA Redditor, we know that Kevin Durant smashed the like button on an aggregation of Ellington’s comments.
4 months ago via Ian Levy @ FanSided
Whether Durant is holding onto grudges from his time with the Warriors’ or simply poking the bear, he knows exactly what his doing. Durant’s social-media presence sometimes presents as chaotic but he’s smart enough to know that this would be noticed by somehow, and smart enough to know that it would get aggregated and make it’s way back to the Warriors, and smart enough to know that we all know what kind of effect that would have. Gamesmanship or petty for the sake of petty, Kevin Durant is definitely playing games.
4 months ago via omarisankofa
Wayne Ellington refers to Draymond Green's actions as 'fake tough guy stuff'
4 months ago via omarisankofa
4 months ago via omarisankofa
4 months ago via jovanbuha
4 months ago via Mark Fischer @ New York Post
The longstanding feud between Nets star Kevin Durant and hoops Hall of Famer Charles Barkley may never end. “I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot’s opinion,” Durant recently wrote on Instagram, in response to Barkley saying that athletes “deserve some preferential treatment” with coronavirus vaccines because they pay high taxes.
4 months ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Durant appeared to reference the exchange in another Instagram post, saying “Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement. These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol.” Lakers star LeBron James also commented “There’s a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though. I’ve seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery.”
4 months ago via NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Marcus Smart's 'flailing' comments about Joel Embiid: Great actors know great actors
4 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart comes out for his post game presser still in his jersey. "(Embiid) alone shot 21 free throws, we shot 20. Can't beat that." Smart: "We got our hands up a lot of the times and (Embiid) flails and he gets the call. Meanwhile on the other end we attack and we don't get the whistles. It's tough playing like that."
4 months ago via DerekBodnerNBA
5 months ago via Twitter
5 months ago via ClutchPointsApp
ClutchPoints: Shaq: “Chuck, if 11 points gets you $200 million, 38 points will get you $600 million, right? Chuck: “If I played today, I’d be going to the games in a space ship. ”
5 months ago via ClutchPointsApp
5 months ago via Chris Cwik @ Yahoo! Sports
JJ Barea: Dirk Nowitzki hated Miami
Because of that, it should come as no surprise that Nowitzki couldn’t stand LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat. That tidbit comes courtesy of Nowitzki’s longtime teammates J.J. Barea, who revealed Nowitzki’s hatred for the Heat on JJ Redick’s podcast. Barea made the following comments about Nowitzki around the 35 minute mark of the podcast: “[Nowitzki] was not going to let us lose. The way he prepared the whole year for it. He hated Miami. He hated LeBron, Wade, Bosh. He’s never going to say that, but he couldn’t stand it.”
5 months ago via TheTraeYoung
5 months ago via GraysonJAllen
5 months ago via ClutchPointsApp
5 months ago via MONSTATREZZ
Montrezl Harrell: 😂😂😂😂 OK!
6 months ago via Twitter
6 months ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: "I'm good." - Brook Lopez, when @Kane Pitman asked about Robin leaving Milwaukee. Said his mom is probably sad about not getting to see them in the same place anymore.
6 months ago via KanePitman
6 months ago via DerekBodnerNBA
6 months ago via TJMcBrideNBA
TJ McBride: “Blowing the 3-1 lead, you know they had heart. It wasn’t a tough decision.” JaMychal Green on choosing to join the Nuggets.
7 months ago via TheNBACentral
7 months ago via TheNBACentral
NBA Central: "I feel like Giannis out here . . . Where Pat at?" - Hassan Whiteside 😂😂😂 (🎥 @swishcultures_ ) pic.twitter.com/rhk3xfFWWL
7 months ago via SBondyNYDN
7 months ago via Larry Brown Sports
Smith did not really specify what Dekker did that was bad, but said the former Wisconsin star was talking some “Trump s—.” Dekker responded on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet. “Well I am just as confused as yall (sic) lol. I’m pretty simple, I’ve never been one to get into politics. Especially ‘Trump s–t’ … I’ve never been a Trump guy, so this blindsided me … “When they go low we go high” “Thanks moving on,” Dekker wrote.
7 months ago via TheRealJRSmith
7 months ago via Sporting News
In the same year (2018) Smith and Dekker were teammates, the latter found himself in headlines after comments he made on social media. Dekker had a problem with an article his former teammate at Wisconsin, Bronson Koenig, tweeted out. The article was headlined: "White People Have No Culture." In response to Koenig tweeting this, Dekker said in a tweet: "Don't put it in my face that being a white guy is something I'm supposed to be ashamed of. I'm proud of who I am and so should you. But you're Native American and also white BK. This article speaks very many untruths about most of our 'culture' that we supposedly don’t have."
8 months ago via TheNBACentral
NBA Central: Nick Young says D’Angelo Russell is the most annoying teammate he’s ever played with (🎥 @ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/3Kpb1g5LOx
8 months ago via Analis Bailey @ USA Today Sports
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Sen. Ted Cruz are battling on Twitter over Cruz's claim that he and other fans are not watching the NBA Finals due to the league's political stance this season. Cruz, Republican senator of Texas, shared an article on Twitter Tuesday claiming that NBA ratings are at an all-time low. "Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke," Cruz tweeted.
8 months ago via Analis Bailey @ USA Today Sports
8 months ago via CJMcCollum
NBA Central: Breaking news: Paul Pierce praises LeBron James (ESPN). CJ McCollum: Baby steps . I like it Paul. Signs of maturity lol
8 months ago via Twitter
8 months ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
L.A. Lakers guard J.R. Smith is clapping back at Tory Lanez after getting DISSED on his latest album ... calling the artist a "clown" and a "lil a-- boy." A bit of a refresher -- the NBA vet was outspoken after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory of shooting her in July ... saying, "This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music." "TF Tory Lanez," J.R. added. "You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoever to hit my line. It’s whatever.”
8 months ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Smith -- fresh off the Lakers' 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets -- heard Tory's bars loud and clear ... and fired right back on his Instagram story. "i got time today too! 🤣🤣," J.R. said. "bout to get real 🌶🌶" There's more ... "He not even 30 stay in ya place lil a-- boy." "bust ya gun at a female you all types of 🤡"
9 months ago via CJMcCollum
9 months ago via CJMcCollum
9 months ago via CJMcCollum
9 months ago via Dame_Lillard
9 months ago via Twitter
9 months ago via CJMcCollum
9 months ago via CJMcCollum
9 months ago via SDinwiddie_25
9 months ago via Twitter
RJ Hampton: CJ and Dame wild
9 months ago via TheNBACentral
NBA Central: Kendrick Nunn 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dMePjPH130
9 months ago via MirjamSwanson
9 months ago via kevinlove
9 months ago via ScottiePippen
9 months ago via Twitter
Chris Broussard: It's time for the Blazers to dump Terry Stotts. Stan Van Gundy: It’s time for Fox Sports Radio to dump Chris Broussard. This is just stupid. He doesn’t like the Blazers’ offense. It was the 3rd best offense in the NBA. Get a clue.
9 months ago via Chris_Broussard
Stan Van Gundy: It’s time for Fox Sports Radio to dump Chris Broussard. This is just stupid. He doesn’t like the Blazers’ offense. It was the 3rd best offense in the NBA. Get a clue. Chris Broussard: Unless u would’ve called for a fellow coach’s job while coaching, u need to keep from calling for the jobs of fellow media now that you’re media. I’m doing my job as an analyst. I’m paid to give my opinion. Saying I should be fired cause u disagree is just stupid. Get a clue.
9 months ago via MarkJackson13
George Karl: I heard @MarkJackson13 is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast. Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left? Mark Jackson: Wasn’t even thinking of u! Btw I never lost to u in the playoffs as a Player or as a Coach! God Bless u and urs!

Early in the show, host Ernie Johnson asked Green for a “bold” prediction about the Eastern Conference playoff race. Green demurred, because he believes the Brooklyn Nets are far and away the favorites, which he knows isn’t a controversial stance. Barkley jumped in and asserted that, actually, the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to defeat the Nets in round two. Green’s rebut was short and simple: “Good luck, Chuck.”
6 mins ago via Alex Shultz @ San Francisco Chronicle

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

6 mins ago via Alex Shultz @ San Francisco Chronicle

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

