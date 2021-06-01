Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow in NY: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 1, 2021 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 5
Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid will be doubtful for Game 5, sources tell ESPN. He had an MRI on his right knee today, and is expected to be evaluated further in next day.
Arturs Kalnitis: Anzejs Pasecniks will be joining an Eastern conference NBA teams free agent mini camps in June and July. Anzejs has been working out in Miami lately.
The 2021 NBA Draft scheduled to take place in late July is getting closer and the early entries list is slowly getting completed with many European talents showing up on it. Some of the more notable names that most recently entered include Yoan Makoundou, Tarik Biberovic, Nikos Chougaz, Ariel Hukporti, and Uros Trifunovic.
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Tuesday the hiring of assistant coach Dean Cooper, who has been working with NBA organizations since 1999, including the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.
Brian Lewis: The Empire Stars Building will shine its lights in black and white tonight to celebrate the #Nets’ Game 5 at Barclays Center with a chance to bounce the #Celtics and move on to the second round of the #NBA Playoffs.
June 1, 2021 | 4:54 pm EDT Update
NBA TV lifts local blackout restrictions for Denver Nuggets games
The Nuggets’ NBA TV blackout nightmare is over. After several days of conversations, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment worked in conjunction with the NBA to lift the blackout restrictions on NBA TV games, a league source told The Denver Post. The decision was finalized only a few hours before Game 5.