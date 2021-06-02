USA Today Sports

6 hours ago via MikeVorkunov
Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau on idea of what Clint Capela said as some kind of motivation for Knicks and the idea of bulletin board material: “If you allow that to distract you — that shouldn’t happen. You should play hard because you play hard. You don’t need anyone to say anything to you.”

June 2, 2021 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
