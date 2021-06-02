Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan before Game 5 in NY, with the Hawks needing one more win to clinch the series vs. the Knicks: “We know that the intensity level is going to go up tonight… The urgency that both teams will be playing with, it’s just going to go up tonight.”
June 2, 2021 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: Nerlens Noel and Solomon Hill have to be separated by security as the half ends 👀 pic.twitter.com/V4xUkFu1zF
While Egypt’s Zamalek celebrated on a stage as the 2021 Basketball Africa League champions, guard Walter Hodge held his Hakeem Olajuwon Award trophy up high and spoke of the promising future of the new league. “This is the first time that this league is here,” Hodge said on May 30 in Kigali, Rwanda, “and it’s going to be here for a long time.”
Those words from Hodge had to be music to the ears of BAL president Amadou Fall, who presented the MVP trophy. Fall has been at the forefront of the long, trying process to get the league started. Fall announced the arrival of the BAL on Feb. 16, 2019. The initial expectation was that the inaugural season would include 12 teams from across the continent with games taking place in seven African cities beginning on March 13, 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic altered those plans. The season finally got underway on May 16 with 12 teams playing all games in Kigali.