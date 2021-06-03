All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Mike Vorkunov: Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, and Solomon… shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov Mike Vorkunov: Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, and Solomon Hill were all called for technical fouls during halftime and Hawks will shoot a free throw right now. Halftime has its consequences. Uncategorized Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, Solomon Hill, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email