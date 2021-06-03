USA Today Sports

Trae Young took a bow and waved goodbye to Knicks fans …

14 hours ago via Charles Curtis @ For The Win

June 3, 2021 | 4:06 pm EDT Update

Ja Morant's father rooting for the Jazz the rest of the playoffs

At least one fan joined the Utah Jazz bandwagon after their five-game series win in the first round: Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Moments after top-seeded Utah ended the series with a 126-110 win Wednesday night, Tee Morant told Donovan Mitchell that he’d be rooting for the Jazz the rest of the playoffs. He said it was because of the way the organization responded to three fans directing racist and vulgar taunts toward Morant’s parents earlier in the series.
6 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

“Hey yo, I’m going for y’all right now,” Tee Morant told Mitchell in a brief courtside conversation on the Vivint Arena court. “Why? Y’all didn’t have to do that. Y’all didn’t have to show love to us like that. “This is what I’m saying: When s— goes bad and then you reach out, that’s how you bridge the gap. Most people don’t realize that. That’s why I appreciate you, and that’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”
6 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Mitchell, who had 30 points and 10 assists in the elimination game, told ESPN on Thursday that he was touched by Tee Morant’s support. “For me, it was just the ultimate sign of respect,” Mitchell said. “You see him talking about the way he handled it, the way we went about it. For me, that’s just how you approach it. Things are going to happen, and you’ve got to show a side of gratitude — bridging that gap, like he said.”
6 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

A new mural honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his accomplishments on and off the basketball court was unveiled Thursday in the heart of Hollywood. The mural at the Hollywood & Highland complex was unveiled at 11 a.m. Visitors can see it beginning Friday. The mural is on the fourth floor terrace overlooking Hollywood Boulevard. It features a depiction of Bryant kissing an Oscar he was awarded for the animated short, “Dear Basketball.”
6 mins ago via NBC Southern California @ NBC Los Angeles

June 3, 2021 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
