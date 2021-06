Mitchell, who had 30 points and 10 assists in the elimination game, told ESPN on Thursday that he was touched by Tee Morant’s support. “For me, it was just the ultimate sign of respect,” Mitchell said. “You see him talking about the way he handled it, the way we went about it. For me, that’s just how you approach it. Things are going to happen, and you’ve got to show a side of gratitude — bridging that gap, like he said.”