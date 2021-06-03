-
June 3, 2021 | 4:06 pm EDT Update
Ja Morant's father rooting for the Jazz the rest of the playoffs
At least one fan joined the Utah Jazz bandwagon after their five-game series win in the first round: Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Moments after top-seeded Utah ended the series with a 126-110 win Wednesday night, Tee Morant told Donovan Mitchell that he’d be rooting for the Jazz the rest of the playoffs. He said it was because of the way the organization responded to three fans directing racist and vulgar taunts toward Morant’s parents earlier in the series.
“Hey yo, I’m going for y’all right now,” Tee Morant told Mitchell in a brief courtside conversation on the Vivint Arena court. “Why? Y’all didn’t have to do that. Y’all didn’t have to show love to us like that. “This is what I’m saying: When s— goes bad and then you reach out, that’s how you bridge the gap. Most people don’t realize that. That’s why I appreciate you, and that’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”
Mitchell, who had 30 points and 10 assists in the elimination game, told ESPN on Thursday that he was touched by Tee Morant’s support. “For me, it was just the ultimate sign of respect,” Mitchell said. “You see him talking about the way he handled it, the way we went about it. For me, that’s just how you approach it. Things are going to happen, and you’ve got to show a side of gratitude — bridging that gap, like he said.”
Anthony Chiang: Pat Riley’s closing message: “There will be a lot of news coming along the way. But, again, just the last shoutout to our fans and to everybody is that we’ll be back.”
Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade has sold his Miami Beach estate for $22 million, nearly two years after putting it on the market for $32.5 million. Mr. Wade bought the property in 2010 for $10.645 million and renovated it, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A new mural honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his accomplishments on and off the basketball court was unveiled Thursday in the heart of Hollywood. The mural at the Hollywood & Highland complex was unveiled at 11 a.m. Visitors can see it beginning Friday. The mural is on the fourth floor terrace overlooking Hollywood Boulevard. It features a depiction of Bryant kissing an Oscar he was awarded for the animated short, “Dear Basketball.”
June 3, 2021 | 3:58 pm EDT Update
Pat Riley: We tried to delay Bam Adebayo's contract extension
Barry Jackson: Riley just admitted Heat spoke to Bam about possibility of delaying extension last Nov., which would have given Heat $12-13 M more in cap space this summer.”We tried to convince him this could be different.” But Bam wanted extension and Heat agreed because Riley said deserved it