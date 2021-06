In-person knowledge is nice, but not all that powerful on TV if the person delivering the message is more concerned with remaining friends with everyone he’ll play with or against in future seasons. Not surprisingly for one of the most ruthless trash-talkers in the league, this isn’t a problem for Green. And though he can distill complicated NBA concepts into easily digestible nuggets of information at the video board, he can dish out truths while sitting in one of the chairs just as effectively. “Everybody play(s) hard in the playoffs,” Green said. “And I think the Knicks won a lot of games this year because they play hard. And you see, they swept the Hawks during the regular season. But everybody’s playing hard in the playoffs. And now you got to score the basketball. They averaged 97 points.”