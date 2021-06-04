USA Today Sports

In-person knowledge is nice, but not all that powerful …

13 hours ago via Steve Berman @ The Athletic
In-person knowledge is nice, but not all that powerful on TV if the person delivering the message is more concerned with remaining friends with everyone he’ll play with or against in future seasons. Not surprisingly for one of the most ruthless trash-talkers in the league, this isn’t a problem for Green. And though he can distill complicated NBA concepts into easily digestible nuggets of information at the video board, he can dish out truths while sitting in one of the chairs just as effectively. “Everybody play(s) hard in the playoffs,” Green said. “And I think the Knicks won a lot of games this year because they play hard. And you see, they swept the Hawks during the regular season. But everybody’s playing hard in the playoffs. And now you got to score the basketball. They averaged 97 points.”

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 4, 2021 | 10:43 pm EDT Update
June 4, 2021 | 9:04 pm EDT Update

Knicks targeting Kendrick Nunn in free agency

The Knicks spoke to New Orleans about a potential Ball trade prior to the deadline but nothing materialized. As recently as late in the regular season, there was no consensus on Ball among Knicks decision makers. Nunn, per sources, is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar as they consider their offseason plans. Nunn shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game this season and shot it remarkably well in the second half of the season.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 12 more rumors
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

As noted last month, some teams keeping an eye on the point guard market feel that Derrick Rose’s strong play for New York will factor in to their approach at the position. Since Rose showed that he’s more than capable of handling 20 minutes per game, those teams wonder if the Knicks will be less inclined to pursue a big-money guard that plays significant minutes. Those teams are speculating, of course. But it’s informed speculation, based on the idea that New York will re-sign Rose and play him at least 15-20 minutes per game.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Uncategorized

, ,

Ira Winderman: So … signage at FTX Arena has “arena” with a lower-case “a” but am told official name is with an upper-case “A” Then again, the Heat officially spell their name all-caps, HEAT, and AmericanAirlines was one word on previous arena name. Heck, at one point it was only Dade County.

3 hours ago via IraHeatBeat

Uncategorized

Storyline: Miami Heat Arena
Home