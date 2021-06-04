In-person knowledge is nice, but not all that powerful on TV if the person delivering the message is more concerned with remaining friends with everyone he’ll play with or against in future seasons. Not surprisingly for one of the most ruthless trash-talkers in the league, this isn’t a problem for Green. And though he can distill complicated NBA concepts into easily digestible nuggets of information at the video board, he can dish out truths while sitting in one of the chairs just as effectively. “Everybody play(s) hard in the playoffs,” Green said. “And I think the Knicks won a lot of games this year because they play hard. And you see, they swept the Hawks during the regular season. But everybody’s playing hard in the playoffs. And now you got to score the basketball. They averaged 97 points.”
June 4, 2021 | 10:43 pm EDT Update
Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts part ways
Adrian Wojnarowski: After a fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, sources told ESPN.
Chris Haynes: Source: Damian Lillard to have major input on the next head coach. Stotts was the only coach he’s played for in his nine seasons in the league. After the way the season ended, it was time for a change.
June 4, 2021 | 9:04 pm EDT Update
Knicks targeting Kendrick Nunn in free agency
The Knicks spoke to New Orleans about a potential Ball trade prior to the deadline but nothing materialized. As recently as late in the regular season, there was no consensus on Ball among Knicks decision makers. Nunn, per sources, is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar as they consider their offseason plans. Nunn shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game this season and shot it remarkably well in the second half of the season.
IF history is any indication, Thibodeau may prefer a veteran guard over a younger player. During the regular season, Kyle Lowry’s name came up internally as a potential target. Earlier in the season, Dennis Schroder’s name also came up. If the Knicks turn to a veteran, the other name to keep an eye on is Chris Paul.
As noted last month, some teams keeping an eye on the point guard market feel that Derrick Rose’s strong play for New York will factor in to their approach at the position. Since Rose showed that he’s more than capable of handling 20 minutes per game, those teams wonder if the Knicks will be less inclined to pursue a big-money guard that plays significant minutes. Those teams are speculating, of course. But it’s informed speculation, based on the idea that New York will re-sign Rose and play him at least 15-20 minutes per game.
Dwain Price: Alrighty then. The Mavs said there were 18,300 tickets sold for Game 6. Tipoff tonight is at 8 p.m.
Ira Winderman: So … signage at FTX Arena has “arena” with a lower-case “a” but am told official name is with an upper-case “A” Then again, the Heat officially spell their name all-caps, HEAT, and AmericanAirlines was one word on previous arena name. Heck, at one point it was only Dade County.