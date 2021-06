From New York’s standpoint, there were failures of both process and execution. Wednesday on my live blog, I noted how New York had failed to attack or otherwise take advantage of Trae Young’s defense, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. They neither got good shots nor made the looks they did get. With the first round almost complete, the Knicks had by far the lowest shot quality of any of the 16 teams. Their Game 1 loss featured the lowest shot quality from any team in any game so far this season, and their five games were all in the bottom 11 of the 78 team games played through Wednesday night