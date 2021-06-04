USA Today Sports

9 hours ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
Montero is the fifth prospect to sign with OTE, joining a pair of twin brothers in Amen and Ausar Thompson and Matt and Ryan Bewley. Montero is also the first professional player to sign with the new startup league, which will be based in Atlanta, Georgia. Led by head coach Kevin Ollie, OTE provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players’ professional careers.

June 4, 2021
June 4, 2021

Knicks targeting Kendrick Nunn in free agency

The Knicks spoke to New Orleans about a potential Ball trade prior to the deadline but nothing materialized. As recently as late in the regular season, there was no consensus on Ball among Knicks decision makers. Nunn, per sources, is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar as they consider their offseason plans. Nunn shot 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game this season and shot it remarkably well in the second half of the season.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

As noted last month, some teams keeping an eye on the point guard market feel that Derrick Rose’s strong play for New York will factor in to their approach at the position. Since Rose showed that he’s more than capable of handling 20 minutes per game, those teams wonder if the Knicks will be less inclined to pursue a big-money guard that plays significant minutes. Those teams are speculating, of course. But it’s informed speculation, based on the idea that New York will re-sign Rose and play him at least 15-20 minutes per game.
3 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Ira Winderman: So … signage at FTX Arena has “arena” with a lower-case “a” but am told official name is with an upper-case “A” Then again, the Heat officially spell their name all-caps, HEAT, and AmericanAirlines was one word on previous arena name. Heck, at one point it was only Dade County.

3 hours ago via IraHeatBeat

