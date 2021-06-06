USA Today Sports

But Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight, sources told ESPN. Porzingis frequently made thinly veiled references during his postgame media availabilities, such as saying the “ball actually moved tonight” after high-scoring performances or stating that the offense didn’t involve him on low-scoring nights. “It’s just the plays we were running,” Porzingis said after an April 7 loss to the last-place Houston Rockets when asked why he didn’t get any shots in the fourth quarter despite scoring 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting in the game. After a pause, he added: “Happened before also.”
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

The Mavericks are obviously Doncic’s franchise. But one of the biggest questions for the Mavs moving forward is how Porzingis fits into the picture. “Good question,” Porzingis said after Game 7, pausing to collect his thoughts. “How do I feel? I mean, I’m good. I tried to put in the work, tried to work hard. I do my part, listen to the coaches, what I’m asked to do, and that’s it. “I try to keep it simple for myself, so I’m not overthinking, and I try to focus on what I can control. That’s being a better basketball player, going into the offseason hungry. I want to get better physically [and] on the basketball court. I’m going to put that work in to get better, and then the rest of the stuff will resolve itself.”
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Those injuries — and the resulting diminished mobility — made him a defensive liability, and they are among the reasons it would be difficult for Dallas to get value for Porzingis in a trade. He is owed $101.5 million over the next three seasons, a contract that executives and scouts around the league view as an albatross. If Porzingis isn’t a championship-caliber sidekick — and he isn’t likely to be a ticket to one in the trade market — it’s hard to see how the Mavs get a second star in the near future.
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

After Game 7, Porzingis called it a “mental battle” to play a role that wasn’t comfortable for him. He said he tried to channel the focus from his rookie year on playing hard and doing little things to help his team. “And whatever I do, it seems like it’s always something,” Porzingis said, acknowledging the scrutiny on him. “I just try to be as professional as I can.”
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

The Clippers mixed in traps and double-teams to try to force the ball out of his hands, and the 22-year-old Doncic still produced three 40-point games while shooting 49.0% from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range in the series. “Oh man, he did everything,” said Leonard, who had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in Game 7. “Shooting it very efficiently, from 3 for sure, off-the-dribble shots, just doing it all for his team. He’s a great player. You’re going to see him for many years to come. He’s playing at his own pace, making it look easy out there.”
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

It was the second straight postseason that the Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in the first round despite Doncic’s individual brilliance. He averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in last year’s six-game series. “He was the star last matchup, too,” said Clippers star Paul George, who had 22 points and 10 assists in Game 7. “He played off the charts last year in a playoff. And to be honest, you knew he could get better, you knew there was room for improvement, of course, but [Doncic’s performance this series] was even more awesome.
5 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

And as amazing as Luka Doncic was for the losing side, it was Kawhi Leonard who ultimately proved to be the difference. Leonard averaged a team-high 32.1 points per game in the series and was remarkably efficient. His effective field goal percentage (.675) now stands as the second-highest mark for a player who averaged at least 30.0 points per game in a playoff series in the last 55 years. The only player to post a superior effective field goal percentage in a series over that span? Why, none other than Steph Curry, of course.
5 hours ago via Brian Witt @ Yahoo! Sports

After Dallas grew a 81-76 lead midway through the third quarter, the Clippers then went on a 24-2 run. Even when Dallas showed signs of creeping back, the Clippers did not let up. After Dallas trimmed the Clippers’ lead to 114-107 with 2:07 left, Jackson and Morris drained two consecutive 3-pointers to put the game away. “You know to keep faith and what you have going through at times when we’re at our worst,” Leonard said. “You can propel from that and dig yourself out of a hole to get yourself out of it. It gives you confidence.”
5 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

