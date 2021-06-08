On Monday, Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green stated that he intends to play for Australia in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics set to begin on July 23 in Japan
. He was among the 24 players listed as finalists to play with the Australian men’s basketball team. The roster, which also features the likes of Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills, will be pared down to 12 players prior to the start of the Olympics. Green, who was born in Sydney, would be representing Australia for the first time in the Olympics if chosen. “I think my intentions will be to play for Australia,” Green said. “It has always been a dream of mine and also just from a developmental standpoint. Just being able to get games and feel more comfortable on the court, and be around guys like Ben, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills — guys like that who help me out and grow as a player. I’m really looking forward to it and the offseason in general.”