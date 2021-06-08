USA Today Sports

Ian Begley: This is Tom Thibodeau’s second NBA Coach …

7 hours ago via IanBegley

, , , , , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 8, 2021 | 12:59 am EDT Update

No Olympics for LeBron James, Anthony Davis?

There are two other big names whose NBA team lost in the playoffs, perhaps you’ve heard of them? LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially on vacation, after the Lakers lost in six games to Phoenix, but neither LeBron nor Davis is expected to play for Team USA due to their terrible seasons of injuries, according to a source close to both players.
3 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

No vacation for now for Luka Doncic

Doncic said Monday he will travel to Slovenia soon to prepare for the upcoming qualifying tournament. The 22-year-old Doncic will be at least one of at least five Mavericks players who will be back on the court within weeks, aiming to lead their home countries to an Olympic berth in Tokyo this summer. “This is my main goal — qualifying Slovenia for the Olympics,” Doncic said. “I’m going to be heading back to Slovenia and starting practicing, so no vacation.”
3 hours ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 984 more rumors
On Monday, Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green stated that he intends to play for Australia in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics set to begin on July 23 in Japan. He was among the 24 players listed as finalists to play with the Australian men’s basketball team. The roster, which also features the likes of Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills, will be pared down to 12 players prior to the start of the Olympics. Green, who was born in Sydney, would be representing Australia for the first time in the Olympics if chosen. “I think my intentions will be to play for Australia,” Green said. “It has always been a dream of mine and also just from a developmental standpoint. Just being able to get games and feel more comfortable on the court, and be around guys like Ben, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills — guys like that who help me out and grow as a player. I’m really looking forward to it and the offseason in general.”
3 hours ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire

, Uncategorized

, ,

Pat Riley would welcome back LeBron James with open arms

By comparison, Riley’s transgressions appear relatively minor. So could James and the Heat reunite? Riley said Friday in an interview on Dan Le Batard’s radio show that he would be open to the possibility if James was (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Post). “I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key…That key is rusted now. “LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships…It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”
3 hours ago via CBSSports.com

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 603 more rumors
Of course, there’s the elder statesman of the group: Kevin Love. The five-time All-Star is going to be 33 at the start of next season. Altman assured he wasn’t at 100% at any point of the season in his presser due to his calf injury, and insisted that Love “eats humble pie” when he sees his public displays of frustration all over the internet. The Cavs GM added that they’re the only ones who see Love’s vulnerability. “He has his moments, but he’s ours and he’s uniquely Kevin Love,” Altman said. The source added that if Love was a drain on the organization and had a poor attitude indicative of these “very highly visible” moments that the Cavs would be thinking about going in another direction. However, they do not see that as the case.
3 hours ago via Spencer Davies @ basketballnews.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home