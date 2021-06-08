-
All NBA Teams
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on explanation from…
June 8, 2021 | 9:15 pm EDT Update
Will Barton back for Game 2?
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says there’s “hope” that Will Barton will play tomorrow in Game 2, but there’s no guarantee that he’s in uniform. Michael Porter Jr. should be good to go.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone speaking about Nikola Jokic’s run in the bubble, how he didn’t take a day off during the shortened offseason, and then played all 72 games: “That young man is exhausted, folks. He won’t tell you. I’ll tell you. He is mentally and physically exhausted right now.”
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic’s message to young big men: “Play the game. Just enjoy it. Because at that moment I never thought I’m gonna do something big in basketball. I was just trying to play. Just play and enjoy the game if you love it. If you don’t love it, find something that you love.”
Barry Jackson: On the agenda for Miami-Dade County commission meeting next Tuesday: A resolution to co-designate a portion of NE 7th St. from Biscayne Blvd to NE 2nd Ave. as “Dwyane Wade Boulevard.” Would join Marino, Shula as sports icons with names on streets here. Canseco’s name was removed.