USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter (right knee sorenes…

2 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

More on De'Andre Hunter Injury

7 hours ago via DerekBodnerNBA
1 day ago via NoahLevick
1 day ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow, Hawks say: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Kris Dunn (non-covid illness) is out. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
1 day ago via ChrisKirschner
3 days ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Kris Dunn (non-covid illness) is out. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
2 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked De'Andre Hunter how his knee is feeling and he said it's basically back to normal. Says he's not sure if he'll be on a minute restriction for Game 2.
3 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
3 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked De'Andre Hunter about his increasing his workload coming back from injury, playing 24 minutes Sunday: "It felt good. My knee, it didn't really bother me. Just trying to get my wind back up, get my rhythm back up."
4 weeks ago via KLChouinard
4 weeks ago via ChrisKirschner
4 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
De'Andre Hunter returning after missing last 24 games
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
De'Andre Hunter back on Monday?
Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Washington: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) has been UPGRADED TO questionable. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter played 5-on-5 today, Nate McMillan says. Did some scrimmaging. They will wait to see how his knee feels tomorrow. But McMillan says as far as he knows, everything went fine today.
1 month ago via KLChouinard
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Bogdan Bogdanovic what it would mean for the Hawks to get De'Andre Hunter back: "He was honestly our best player before injury, most consistent player. So we all know how much we miss him, and he knows as well. It's good to see him hooping today, and he looks good."
1 month ago via ChrisKirschner
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Chicago: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Kevin Huerter (left shoulder sprain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Kris Dunn was able to get some live work in today. De'Andre Hunter was not able to participate today. Tony Snell is limited to light running and shooting. No timeline on any of them returning though.
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins is probably "a little further out" than De'Andre Hunter, in terms of bouncing back from injury. But adds both those guys will be out for at least a few more days.
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: McMillan said Hunter's procedure will NOT keep him out for the rest of the season. He said he "absolutely" expects him to return this season.
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
2 months ago via KLChouinard
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
2 months ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Hawks not worried about De'Andre Hunter
2 months ago via KLChouinard
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
3 months ago via KLChouinard
De'Andre Hunter expected back after 23 games injured
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter says he hasn't done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done "a little" 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
3 months ago via ChrisKirschner
3 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
3 months ago via NBA.com
De'Andre Hunter increasing rehab activities
3 months ago via KLChouinard
4 months ago via MarcJSpears
4 months ago via Twitter
De'Andre Hunter out 7-10 weeks
4 months ago via Twitter
4 months ago via JShawNBA
De'Andre Hunter to undergo knee surgery
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via sarah_k_spence
4 months ago via ChrisKirschner
4 months ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
5 months ago via sarah_k_spence
5 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
2 years ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: De'Andre Hunter Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
June 8, 2021 | 9:15 pm EDT Update
June 8, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Home