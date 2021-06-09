Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Kevin Huerter: “He’s been doing really good, knocking down shots, being ready and being aggressive… He’s been playing great and we’re going to need him to continue to do that, if we’re going to finish out this series strong.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 9, 2021 | 1:23 am EDT Update
CJ McCollum unfazed by trade rumors
CJ McCollum: I’m not offended brotha. I came from nothin. To more than something. I work hard, show up and do my job to the best of my ability. Everyone has a right to their own opinion. Even if that means they want to see me traded. It’s a part of life when you play this sport. Blessings.
StatMuse: Joel Embiid tonight: 40 PTS 13 REB 13-25 FG 12-16 FT The first 40/10 playoff game by a Sixer since Billy Cunningham in 1970.
Anthony Puccio: Teams have been putting up a stopwatch on the Jumbotron while Giannis shoots at the FT line. The NBA asked the Nets to take it down last night.
An NBA source said the league ordered the Nets to cut out the gamesmanship tactic of a timer shown on the overhead scoreboard at Barclays Center during Game 1 of their playoff series against the Bucks whenever the two-time MVP was at the line. The league doesn’t advocate teams inciting the taunting of other players, the source added.
Michael Scotto: Joel Embiid on finishing second for MVP: “It’s disappointing because as a player you work hard for moments like this, but then again it’s out of my control… I’m focused on the playoffs and winning the championship. We’ve got a good chance, so I’m not worried about those awards”