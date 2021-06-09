USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Kevin Huerter: "He's be…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 9, 2021 | 1:23 am EDT Update

CJ McCollum unfazed by trade rumors

CJ McCollum: I’m not offended brotha. I came from nothin. To more than something. I work hard, show up and do my job to the best of my ability. Everyone has a right to their own opinion. Even if that means they want to see me traded. It’s a part of life when you play this sport. Blessings.

5 hours ago via DavidMacKayNBA

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 36 more rumors
Home