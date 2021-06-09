“What happens when these players who listen to these Atlanta artists want to link up and have a marriage of the culture that what I would argue you have not seen since Los Angeles in the ’80s and New York in the ’90s? You will see that in Atlanta soon. We have hundreds of people. You’re going to see Atlanta be the leader of cool in the NBA. I don’t think a championship has to be had to get to that level, but we have to start contending. We’re there. You have to start beating up other people, but when the championship comes, everybody better be ready for Prom Night that night. You ain’t going to see another night like this at Blue Flame or Magic City in another 100 years when a ring comes.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 9, 2021 | 9:22 pm EDT Update
Michael Porter, Will Barton available for Game 2
Vinny Benedetto: Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton III are officially available. No change to either starting lineup ahead of Game 2.
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on who’s most responsible for his awards: “My mom. She sacrificed a lot. She believed in me as a kid. She allowed me to do what I wanted to do. … Three of them is just amazing, and it’s on her. She gave me everything.”
June 9, 2021 | 9:08 pm EDT Update
Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year award
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time in four seasons. He joins Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace, and Dwight Howard as the only players to win the award at least three times.
Gobert received 84 first-place votes and earned 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons finished in second place with 287 points (15 first-place votes). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished in third place with 76 points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Jock Landale revealed he has received “a lot” of NBA interest this season, so he wants to perform in the finals for United to secure a contract.
Erik Fawcett: Colin Castleton worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves today, one of a number of NBA pre-draft workouts he has scheduled.