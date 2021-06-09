USA Today Sports

“Most of the culture of what is cool in America is coming out of Atlanta,” Killer Mike said. “Atlanta influences everything. Now that we have your attention, we’re going to show off like Dominique in the dunk contest, like Trae Young from half court. The best is yet to come.

Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year award

Eric Walden: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time in four seasons. He joins Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace, and Dwight Howard as the only players to win the award at least three times.
Gobert received 84 first-place votes and earned 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons finished in second place with 287 points (15 first-place votes). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished in third place with 76 points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
