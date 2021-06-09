“It’s becoming a thing,” 2 Chainz said. “I’ve been coming to games for several years, and I can tell you that it’s a different vibe and different atmosphere now. We have a lot of boots on the ground now. People started seeing other people go to games, and they felt like they needed to be there too. I played basketball growing up, so I’m a natural fan of the game. It’s become something to do, to go to games when the Hawks play. I do think we need to win to be even bigger. Everyone wants to be a part of a winner. When we start winning more games, we’re going to continue getting more support from the community. I feel like we have the pieces together. We have a bench. We have depth. We have a great shooter in Ice Trae. We have two great big men in John Collins and Clint Capela. We have the necessary pieces to be a great team.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 9, 2021 | 9:22 pm EDT Update
Michael Porter, Will Barton available for Game 2
Vinny Benedetto: Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton III are officially available. No change to either starting lineup ahead of Game 2.
Eric Walden: Rudy Gobert, on who’s most responsible for his awards: “My mom. She sacrificed a lot. She believed in me as a kid. She allowed me to do what I wanted to do. … Three of them is just amazing, and it’s on her. She gave me everything.”
June 9, 2021 | 9:08 pm EDT Update
Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year award
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time in four seasons. He joins Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace, and Dwight Howard as the only players to win the award at least three times.
Gobert received 84 first-place votes and earned 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons finished in second place with 287 points (15 first-place votes). Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the 2016-17 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished in third place with 76 points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.
Jock Landale revealed he has received “a lot” of NBA interest this season, so he wants to perform in the finals for United to secure a contract.
Erik Fawcett: Colin Castleton worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves today, one of a number of NBA pre-draft workouts he has scheduled.