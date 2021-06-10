USA Today Sports

In addition to controversy over his financial ties to Epstein, Black last week was slapped by a defamation lawsuit from an ex-Russian model who claimed Black had raped her in 2014 despite Black’s previous insistence that the pair had a “consensual affair.” Black denied the claims raised in the lawsuit. While both Harris and Ressler may be at odds with Black of late, they got along well enough during their early days at Apollo, according to a source close to the situation.

June 10, 2021 | 9:46 am EDT Update

Mike D'Antoni interested in Blazers' job

But as this process begins, and with so many believing the quality of this hire will impact the organization’s future with franchise centerpiece Damian Lillard, there’s a counter-intuitive name to add to the conversation whose coaching profile likely eclipses any of the forthcoming candidates: Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D’Antoni. A source with knowledge of D’Antoni’s situation said he has serious interest in the Portland position, though it remains to be seen if it will be reciprocated.
31 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Olshey is widely known to be very interested in Chauncey Billups, the five-time All-Star, championship point guard and former Finals MVP who is currently serving as a Clippers assistant coach under Ty Lue. But if prior head coaching experience becomes a priority in the process, no one can compare to D’Antoni on that front. The 70-year-old who has long been known as a point guard whisperer is 20th all time in wins (672) and has a .560 winning percentage in the regular season.
31 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

The Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena was on tilt, the crowd delirious over the home team having erased a 13-point halftime deficit in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal. The ball swung twice, ending up in Clarkson’s hands in the right corner, and he unleashed his sixth made 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 1 second to go. It was Jazz 91, Clippers 85, and, well, the noise inside … let’s just say no crowd had ever cheered for Clarkson before, not like that. “After you make it, it’s like it’s so loud that it gets quiet, to be honest with you,” Clarkson said in a sitdown interview with The Athletic. “Yesterday it got to the point where, literally, it was blistering loud in there, where you actually couldn’t hear. You almost feel like everything is silent, it’s so loud. That’s one of the best feelings.”
31 mins ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

“This is such a unique year and unique circumstances that a lot of this stuff is out of our control,” said Colangelo, now 81, who will retire and be replaced by Grant Hill after these Olympics. “We believe from everything we know the Olympics are going to take place. It’s going to be under different circumstances.” No entourages, no spouses. “There won’t be any Americans sitting in the seats. No foreign visitors,” he said.
31 mins ago via Barry M. Bloom @ Sportico

