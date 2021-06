“If you want me to be real honest, my first reaction was, ‘This is bulls—!'” Clarkson told ESPN on Thursday. “I was just like, we can’t be f—ing doing this. Those were the exact words that came out of my mouth to my boys, my family and everybody that was around me. So they were like, let’s do something [about it].” “There’s just no room for that,” Clarkson added, “especially right now. It’s been tough, tough years on this Earth, this country, this world. There’s a lot of stuff going on. I feel like us together, and everybody finding a peace, will make things a lot more comforting in this world. We ain’t got no room for the hate no more. That’s got to go out of the window real quick.”