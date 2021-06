What will it take for the Clippers not to be in a position to claw back against a dangerous Jazz team? What will it take for the Clippers to execute the way they want to from the jump? “We’re going to have to trust each other,” Jackson said. “We have to move the ball and move bodies. We have to be aggressive and make sure we shore up things defensively. Then it’ll probably be a little bit easier to communicate in our home arena. At the same time, we have to be louder and communicate more to eliminate confusion. We have to match up. It doesn’t matter if we’re cross matched. Shrink the court and be ready to funnel out and protect the 3-point line. We have to take the onus on the ball, take some pride and guard one-on-one.”