“To go back to my day, even though we didn’t win the championship, the Sixers were worth watching. The Knicks were worth watching. The Pacers were worth watching when Reggie was there, same thing with Atlanta and Dominique. I just don’t think it’s good for business, but these young kids, they all fold to peer pressure and feel like they’ve got to win a championship or their life sucks. I don’t believe that. Listen, there’s not many people I’d trade my life with.”
June 11, 2021 | 10:40 am EDT Update
NBA announces finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award
Marc J. Spears: Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson are the finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award pic.twitter.com/8ItRmqrPGL
In other words, the Jazz have much more depth than the Mavericks do. The Mavericks have superstar Luka Doncic, whose effectiveness mostly dropped only because of a neck injury and occasionally because of Leonard’s defense. Otherwise, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway only offered some flashes. “They weren’t ranked No. 1 in the West for no reason. This is a tough team. But we’re approaching this the same way Dallas was,” Clippers forward Paul George said. “As good as they’re playing and as tough as this matchup is, we still feel like there’s moments throughout this game and this series that we’re making plays that are self inflicted. It’s a lot of uphill. But we’re optimistic that we can get this under control.”
What will it take for the Clippers not to be in a position to claw back against a dangerous Jazz team? What will it take for the Clippers to execute the way they want to from the jump? “We’re going to have to trust each other,” Jackson said. “We have to move the ball and move bodies. We have to be aggressive and make sure we shore up things defensively. Then it’ll probably be a little bit easier to communicate in our home arena. At the same time, we have to be louder and communicate more to eliminate confusion. We have to match up. It doesn’t matter if we’re cross matched. Shrink the court and be ready to funnel out and protect the 3-point line. We have to take the onus on the ball, take some pride and guard one-on-one.”
Justin Kubatko: The @Utah Jazz made 20 3P in last night’s 117-11 win over the Clippers, tying the franchise’s single-game postseason record. They have made at least 17 3P in each of their last six games. No other team in NBA playoff history has recorded more than three such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/M3GsF5Vw6f
Even if he never experienced the extended social isolation and monotonous schedule in the NBA campus bubble near Orlando, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love quickly became aware of the challenges other NBA players faced there. The reason? Love became a frequent confidant after speaking out in recent years on his personal journey with mental health. “‘I had a number of players in the bubble reach out to me and say, ‘I’m feeling helpless and hopeless that I can’t take care of myself, a family member or a friend,” Love told USA TODAY Sports. “I had a better feel for it.”
They began the season playing in empty arenas, taking daily COVID-19 tests and following strict protocols. Though players and coaches could return home and spend time with family in between practices and games, they could not attend large indoor or outdoor gatherings. Some of those restrictions have loosened once players became eligible to receive the vaccine in April. But players have still experienced burnout, while often playing games every other day. “That has been tough on sleep,” Love said. “That potentially has long-term effects on your body that can be bad. It might have even led to some of the injuries that have taken place, and some people getting sick.”
Because of these serious issues, the NBA, NBPA and all 30 teams have preached the importance of mental health and wellness. “They have grown richer — spiritually and mentally. But I think it has taken a strain and a toll on a few,” Dr. William Parham, the NBPA’s director of mental health and wellness, told USA TODAY Sports. “That’s to be expected. But I think as a group of men, they have done well and are going to do better. For those remaining in the struggle, we’re with them every step of the way.”
Jonathan Wasserman: NBA decision-makers expected to be in Vegas to scout Josh Giddey with the Boomers in two weeks during exhibitions vs. USA, Spain, Nigeria, Argentina. Unlikely Giddey is in US for NBA combine or predraft workouts.