Keith Pompey: Fans kept chanting "Ben Simmons Sucks!" A…

5 hours ago via PompeyOnSixers

June 12, 2021 | 12:41 am EDT Update

Cavs eyeing Alex Caruso, TJ McConnell?

Any potential free agency list should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso. Both are Cavs targets. Both fit really well. Some prefer Caruso. He’s younger, bigger, stronger and can guard multiple spots. Others like McConnell more. Even though he doesn’t shoot many 3s, he’s more polished, capable of filling in as starter, puts pressure on the rim and was the league’s total steals leader.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

The Cavs might also be looking for another center. Isaiah Hartenstein, who arrived in the JaVale McGee deal with Denver, has a player option. Sources expect him to exercise that and become a free agent. Hartenstein, who made the minimum this past season, likes it in Cleveland. But he boosted his value over the final few months and opting in would make him underpaid at $1.7 million. Hartenstein’s preference, according to sources, is to renegotiate a more lucrative long-term deal, staying with the Cavs as Allen’s backup.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

