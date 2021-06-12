Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about that third quarter, which the Hawks lost, 34-19: “We were not able to get stops & get out into transition to get anything easy. So we’re taking the ball out of the net. We gave up a big third quarter and when their defense is set, they’re pretty good.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 12, 2021 | 12:41 am EDT Update
Cavs eyeing Alex Caruso, TJ McConnell?
Any potential free agency list should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso. Both are Cavs targets. Both fit really well. Some prefer Caruso. He’s younger, bigger, stronger and can guard multiple spots. Others like McConnell more. Even though he doesn’t shoot many 3s, he’s more polished, capable of filling in as starter, puts pressure on the rim and was the league’s total steals leader.
The Cavs might also be looking for another center. Isaiah Hartenstein, who arrived in the JaVale McGee deal with Denver, has a player option. Sources expect him to exercise that and become a free agent. Hartenstein, who made the minimum this past season, likes it in Cleveland. But he boosted his value over the final few months and opting in would make him underpaid at $1.7 million. Hartenstein’s preference, according to sources, is to renegotiate a more lucrative long-term deal, staying with the Cavs as Allen’s backup.
Jeremy Lin signing with Chinese team again
Jeremy Lin: No regrets about the past, excited for the future. Still got a lot of basketball left in me and we’ll see where this road goes. Beijing Ducks, excited to be back! Thank you all for going on this journey with me #NeverDone
StatMuse: Nikola Jokic gave it his all. 32 PTS 20 REB 10 AST He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with a 30/20/10 playoff game. pic.twitter.com/e2bSnolFOj
Kyle Neubeck: Doc Rivers said they told Simmons at halftime that he was being way too passive. “We told him we were going to come out and feature him on the post, and to be aggressive.” Mission accomplished!