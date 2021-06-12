USA Today Sports

Defensively, the Hawks don’t have an answer inside fo…

6 hours ago via Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic
Defensively, the Hawks don’t have an answer inside for Embiid, or Tobias Harris and the rest of Philly’s larger beings. Even Dwight Howard had a great game in Atlanta, which is something he never did when he actually played for Atlanta. When the Hawks lost De’Andre Hunter for the series with torn knee cartilage, they lost one of their best defenders and overall players. Solomon Hill, who replaced Hunter in the starting lineup, went as far as to say before the game, “He didn’t go out and average 20 in the New York series, but he’s the reason we won that series. It’s my belief he was a huge reason why we would make it to the finals.”

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 12, 2021 | 1:33 pm EDT Update

Spencer Dinwiddie eyeing return if Nets reach NBA Finals

After more than six months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, Dinwiddie is eyeing a return to play if the Nets make it to the Finals, the Daily News has learned. A source close to the Nets’ combo guard also says after spending most of the regular season rehabbing in Los Angeles, Dinwiddie is planning to return to the team “sooner than later.” “He’s going to be in Brooklyn to support his team,” the source said. “He definitely is.”
1 hour ago via Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 56 more rumors
June 12, 2021 | 8:31 am EDT Update

Virtus Bologna targeting Raptors' Sergio Scariolo?

Sergio Scariolo is a strong candidate for Virtus Bologna head coaching job, as reported by Il Corriere dello Sport and confirmed to Sportando. Sasha Djordjevic’s departure from Virtus Bologna was almost certain when Serie A playoffs started, also considering the elimination in EuroCup semifinals against Unics Kazan and the missed chance to play in EuroLeague next season.
6 hours ago via Sportando

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 2 more rumors
In the locker room after the Nets’ 86-83 loss, there were lots of “atta boys” and “pick your head ups” and “we’ll live with that shot” from teammates, but Irving had a little piece of extra advice. Be like dad. Dunk it. “Kyrie was like, ‘Hey, you gotta try and dunk it, get a foul or something,’” Brown said. “That’s definitely what I should have done. I had the lane and the angle too, so maybe if I did that I’d have gotten a foul call, gotten to the line. If I had taken my two steps toward the rim, I probably could’ve dunked the ball.”
6 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, ,

The available replays call into question this very idea. Lopez is 7-feet tall, and he’d recovered quickly from where he was on the sideline to get in Brown’s way. Brown faded left as he shot the ball, and, “I shot it too hard, I was trying to get it up a little higher, but he was nowhere near the ball, looking at the pictures and the film. “I could’ve just really did a simple layup and made the shot,” he said. “I made it difficult for myself just thinking too much during the shot.”
6 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Harris wasn’t the only one misfiring in the Nets’ 86-83 loss. Add in Landry Shamet (1-for-4) and Mike James (1-for-5), and three Nets who can make a defense pay for double-teaming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were a combined 3-for-20 from the field, including 2-for-11 from 3-point range. If those supporting cast numbers are repeated Sunday in Game 4, the series soon could be tied. “If you look at it, only one or two buckets in the last three or four minutes that we needed to fall and they just didn’t,” coach Steve Nash said. “I thought plenty of opportunities. Now, would I want Kevin or Ky shooting every single ball? Of course, but that’s not always the way it works out. We can learn from it.”
6 hours ago via Ryan Dunleavy @ New York Post

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home