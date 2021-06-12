Defensively, the Hawks don’t have an answer inside for Embiid, or Tobias Harris and the rest of Philly’s larger beings. Even Dwight Howard had a great game in Atlanta, which is something he never did when he actually played for Atlanta. When the Hawks lost De’Andre Hunter for the series with torn knee cartilage, they lost one of their best defenders and overall players. Solomon Hill, who replaced Hunter in the starting lineup, went as far as to say before the game, “He didn’t go out and average 20 in the New York series, but he’s the reason we won that series. It’s my belief he was a huge reason why we would make it to the finals.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day