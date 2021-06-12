Simmons scored 11 of his 18 points in the third and added three of his seven assists. Philadelphia, playing on the road, outscored Atlanta by 15 in the quarter, starting off 8-for-8 as a team after halftime. Simmons and fellow Sixers star Joel Embiid scored or assisted on 30 of Philly’s 34 points in the period. “That was definitely the quarter they were able to get their momentum and get separation,” said Young, who still scored a game-high 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting and made eight assists.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day