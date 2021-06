With the 2020 NBA Draft less than a month away, the Warriors are still in their information-gathering phase. While it is not clear whether they are considering taking Avdija at pick No. 2 or to trade down to take him later, the meeting itself reveals something. If the Warriors were dead set on trading the No. 2 pick for veteran help, they would not schlep out all the way to Atlanta, where Avdija is based right now. The option of getting and developing a young player is clearly on the table